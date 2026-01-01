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This 2017 Chevrolet Express 4500 bus is powered by a 6.0L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, and is configured to carry 21 passengers including the driver. Equipped with a wheelchair ramp, this bus offers accessible passenger transportation suited for shuttle, care, transit, or fleet applications. Additional equipment includes a backup camera, master body switch, cruise control, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, and cabin cup holders for added convenience. Finished in white with a blue cloth interior, this bus provides a practical and functional setup for group transportation use. Overall vehicle measurements are approximately 20 feet 3 inches long, 6 feet 5 inches wide, and 7 feet high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Express

133,151 KM

Details Description Features

$39,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Express

4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Ramp

Watch This Vehicle
14101486

2017 Chevrolet Express

4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Ramp

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$39,820

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
133,151KM
VIN 1GB6GUBG7H1105166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 133,151 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Chevrolet Express 4500 bus is powered by a 6.0L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, and is configured to carry 21 passengers including the driver. Equipped with a wheelchair ramp, this bus offers accessible passenger transportation suited for shuttle, care, transit, or fleet applications.

Additional equipment includes a backup camera, master body switch, cruise control, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, and cabin cup holders for added convenience. Finished in white with a blue cloth interior, this bus provides a practical and functional setup for group transportation use. Overall vehicle measurements are approximately 20 feet 3 inches long, 6 feet 5 inches wide, and 7 feet high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$39,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Chevrolet Express