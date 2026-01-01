Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 bus is powered by a 6.0L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured to accommodate 18 passengers including the driver, this bus is well suited for shuttle services, community transportation, care facilities, schools, churches, and commercial fleet applications. Equipped with a wheelchair ramp, this bus provides accessible transportation capability for passengers with mobility requirements. Additional features include a master body switch, cruise control, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, and convenient cup holders throughout the passenger area. Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Chevrolet Express G4500 offers a practical and versatile passenger transportation platform designed to support a variety of commercial and organizational uses. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $38,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Express

189,901 KM

Details Description Features

$38,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 18-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Ramp

Watch This Vehicle
14343371

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 18-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Ramp

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 14343371
  2. 14343371
  3. 14343371
  4. 14343371
  5. 14343371
  6. 14343371
  7. 14343371
  8. 14343371
  9. 14343371
  10. 14343371
  11. 14343371
  12. 14343371
  13. 14343371
  14. 14343371
  15. 14343371
  16. 14343371
  17. 14343371
  18. 14343371
  19. 14343371
  20. 14343371
  21. 14343371
  22. 14343371
  23. 14343371
  24. 14343371
  25. 14343371
  26. 14343371
  27. 14343371
  28. 14343371
  29. 14343371
  30. 14343371
  31. 14343371
  32. 14343371
  33. 14343371
  34. 14343371
  35. 14343371
  36. 14343371
  37. 14343371
  38. 14343371
  39. 14343371
  40. 14343371
  41. 14343371
  42. 14343371
  43. 14343371
  44. 14343371
  45. 14343371
  46. 14343371
  47. 14343371
  48. 14343371
  49. 14343371
  50. 14343371
  51. 14343371
  52. 14343371
  53. 14343371
  54. 14343371
  55. 14343371
  56. 14343371
  57. 14343371
  58. 14343371
  59. 14343371
  60. 14343371
  61. 14343371
  62. 14343371
  63. 14343371
  64. 14343371
  65. 14343371
  66. 14343371
  67. 14343371
  68. 14343371
  69. 14343371
  70. 14343371
  71. 14343371
  72. 14343371
  73. 14343371
  74. 14343371
  75. 14343371
  76. 14343371
  77. 14343371
  78. 14343371
  79. 14343371
  80. 14343371
  81. 14343371
  82. 14343371
Contact Seller

$38,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
189,901KM
VIN 1GB6GUBG8H1110246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 189,901 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 bus is powered by a 6.0L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured to accommodate 18 passengers including the driver, this bus is well suited for shuttle services, community transportation, care facilities, schools, churches, and commercial fleet applications.

Equipped with a wheelchair ramp, this bus provides accessible transportation capability for passengers with mobility requirements. Additional features include a master body switch, cruise control, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, and convenient cup holders throughout the passenger area.

Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Chevrolet Express G4500 offers a practical and versatile passenger transportation platform designed to support a variety of commercial and organizational uses. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $38,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2008 Ford E350 Super Duty Versalift 29-Foot Bucket Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford E350 Super Duty Versalift 29-Foot Bucket Van 130,700 KM $29,920 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170-Inch High Roof Reefer Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170-Inch High Roof Reefer Cargo Van 198,796 KM $49,720 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit Low Roof Cargo Van with Shelving and Roof Rack for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford Transit Low Roof Cargo Van with Shelving and Roof Rack 114,372 KM $32,730 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Chevrolet Express