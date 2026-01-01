$38,820+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Express
G4500 18-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Ramp
2017 Chevrolet Express
G4500 18-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Ramp
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$38,820
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 189,901 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 bus is powered by a 6.0L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured to accommodate 18 passengers including the driver, this bus is well suited for shuttle services, community transportation, care facilities, schools, churches, and commercial fleet applications.
Equipped with a wheelchair ramp, this bus provides accessible transportation capability for passengers with mobility requirements. Additional features include a master body switch, cruise control, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, and convenient cup holders throughout the passenger area.
Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Chevrolet Express G4500 offers a practical and versatile passenger transportation platform designed to support a variety of commercial and organizational uses. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $38,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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