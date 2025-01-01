Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 8Foot Flat Deck 4WD, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until January 2026. 8FT Wide 8FT 10 Long $59,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

18,856 KM

Details Description Features

$59,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

8Foot Flat Deck 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12110972

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

8Foot Flat Deck 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$59,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,856KM
VIN 1GB3KYCG3HZ196106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 18,856 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 8Foot Flat Deck 4WD, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until January 2026.
8FT Wide
8FT 10" Long $59,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2002 Nissan Van With Wheelchair Lift Right Hand Drive for sale in Burnaby, BC
2002 Nissan Van With Wheelchair Lift Right Hand Drive 90,404 KM $16,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility 406,333 KM $16,730 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Winnebago Indiana Travel Trailer one slide for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Winnebago Indiana Travel Trailer one slide 0 $12,560 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD