2017 Ford Econoline E-450 Econoline Super Duty 15FT Cube Van, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal valid Until December 2025. $37,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $38,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

123,803 KM

E-450 Econoline Super Duty 15FT Cube Van

12087250

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 1FDWE4F62HDC62469

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Vehicle Stability Control System

