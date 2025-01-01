Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Ford Transit 350 15 Passenger Van High Roof 148 inch Wheelbase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, dark blue exterior, dark grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until June 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $60,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $61,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Ford Transit

78,284 KM

Details Description Features

$60,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Transit

350 15 Passenger Van High Roof 148 inch WheelBase

Watch This Vehicle
12665595

2017 Ford Transit

350 15 Passenger Van High Roof 148 inch WheelBase

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12665595
  2. 12665595
  3. 12665595
  4. 12665595
  5. 12665595
  6. 12665595
  7. 12665595
  8. 12665595
  9. 12665595
  10. 12665595
  11. 12665595
  12. 12665595
  13. 12665595
  14. 12665595
  15. 12665595
  16. 12665595
  17. 12665595
  18. 12665595
  19. 12665595
  20. 12665595
  21. 12665595
  22. 12665595
  23. 12665595
  24. 12665595
  25. 12665595
  26. 12665595
  27. 12665595
  28. 12665595
  29. 12665595
  30. 12665595
  31. 12665595
  32. 12665595
  33. 12665595
  34. 12665595
  35. 12665595
  36. 12665595
  37. 12665595
  38. 12665595
  39. 12665595
  40. 12665595
  41. 12665595
  42. 12665595
  43. 12665595
  44. 12665595
  45. 12665595
  46. 12665595
  47. 12665595
  48. 12665595
  49. 12665595
  50. 12665595
  51. 12665595
  52. 12665595
  53. 12665595
  54. 12665595
  55. 12665595
  56. 12665595
  57. 12665595
  58. 12665595
  59. 12665595
  60. 12665595
  61. 12665595
  62. 12665595
Contact Seller

$60,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,284KM
VIN 1FBVU4XM5HKA54232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,284 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit 350 15 Passenger Van High Roof 148 inch Wheelbase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, dark blue exterior, dark grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until June 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $60,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $61,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer 0 $3,890 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer 0 $3,890 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 MAGNUM 4000 Hot Water Pressure Washer 0 $2,890 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$60,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford Transit