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2017 Ford Transit 150 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inch WheelBase Ladder Rack, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, whire exterior, grey interior, cloth. $15,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Ford Transit

256,912 KM

Details Description Features

$15,910

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Transit

150 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inch WheelBase Ladder Rack

Watch This Vehicle
14083593

2017 Ford Transit

150 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inch WheelBase Ladder Rack

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
256,912KM
VIN 1FTYE1YM5HKB11662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Whire
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 256,912 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit 150 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inch WheelBase Ladder Rack, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, whire exterior, grey interior, cloth. $15,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$15,910

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford Transit