2017 Freightliner M2 106 reefer cube van powered by a Cummins 6.7L diesel engine and automatic transmission. Features include an 18-foot insulated cargo box, AM/FM radio, CD player, and a white exterior with black interior. Inside box dimensions: 18 long, 710 wide, and 79 high. Overall vehicle length is 288, width 85, and height 12. GVWR rated at 11,793 kg (26,000 lbs). Ideal for temperature-sensitive deliveries or commercial fleet use.

2017 Freightliner M2106

75,512 KM

$85,730

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Freightliner M2106

18-Foot Reefer Cube Van – Cummins Diesel

13123523

2017 Freightliner M2106

18-Foot Reefer Cube Van – Cummins Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$85,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,512KM
VIN 3ALACWDU8HDJE6998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038485
  • Mileage 75,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

2017 Freightliner M2106