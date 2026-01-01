$69,880+ taxes & licensing
2017 International 4300
22-Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate
2017 International 4300
22-Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$69,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035471
- Mileage 150,447 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 International 4300 is powered by a 6.7L Cummins B6.7 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Equipped with a 22-foot cargo body, this cube van is suited for moving, delivery, distribution, and commercial fleet applications.
The cargo box measures approximately 22 feet long, 8 feet 2 inches wide, and 7 feet 8 inches high, providing a spacious enclosed cargo area. It is equipped with E-track cargo securing rails and a tuck-away power tailgate to assist with loading and unloading. The cab is configured to accommodate three occupants and includes AM/FM radio, power windows, and power door locks.
Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this International 4300 provides a commercial cube van platform suitable for delivery, transportation, and fleet operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $69,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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