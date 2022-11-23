$35,730+ tax & licensing
2017 International TerraStar
18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9408538
- Stock #: BC0035529
- VIN: 1HTJSSKK9HH758170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 256,765 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 International TerraStar 18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 3 door, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until November 2023. $35,730.00 plus $350 processing fee, $36,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
