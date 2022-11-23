Menu
2017 International TerraStar

256,765 KM

Details Description Features

$35,730

+ tax & licensing
$35,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 International TerraStar

2017 International TerraStar

18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel

2017 International TerraStar

18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$35,730

+ taxes & licensing

256,765KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408538
  • Stock #: BC0035529
  • VIN: 1HTJSSKK9HH758170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 256,765 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 International TerraStar 18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 3 door, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until November 2023. $35,730.00 plus $350 processing fee, $36,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

