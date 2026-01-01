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2017 RAM Promaster 1500 Low Roof Cargo Van Tradesman 136 inch WheelBase, 3 passenger, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $17,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 RAM ProMaster

186,389 KM

Details Description Features

$17,730

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM ProMaster

1500 Low Roof Cargo Van Tradesman 136 inch WheelBase 3 passenger

Watch This Vehicle
14136481

2017 RAM ProMaster

1500 Low Roof Cargo Van Tradesman 136 inch WheelBase 3 passenger

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$17,730

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
186,389KM
VIN 3C6TRVAG3HE531036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0039038
  • Mileage 186,389 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM Promaster 1500 Low Roof Cargo Van Tradesman 136 inch WheelBase, 3 passenger, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $17,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Interior

Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$17,730

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 RAM ProMaster