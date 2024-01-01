Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 Acura ILX

70,350 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11121919
  2. 11121919
  3. 11121919
  4. 11121919
  5. 11121919
  6. 11121919
  7. 11121919
  8. 11121919
  9. 11121919
  10. 11121919
  11. 11121919
  12. 11121919
  13. 11121919
  14. 11121919
  15. 11121919
  16. 11121919
  17. 11121919
  18. 11121919
  19. 11121919
  20. 11121919
  21. 11121919
  22. 11121919
  23. 11121919
  24. 11121919
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,350KM
Used
VIN 19UDE2F77JA800567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2019 Audi A7 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A7 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 22,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi A3 40 2.0T Komfort 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi A3 40 2.0T Komfort 7sp S tronic 37,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 30,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Acura ILX