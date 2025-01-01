Menu
This 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4×4 features a spacious crew cab and an 8-foot 8-inch flat deck, making it well-suited for job sites or hauling gear. Powered by a 6.2L V8 gas engine with automatic transmission and 4WD, it includes power windows, power locks, cruise control, USB input, and air conditioning. Finished in white over grey cloth interior. Overall measurements: 227 long × 79 wide × 73 high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2018 Ford F-350

79,756 KM

$39,810

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-350

SD 4×4 Crew Cab with 8-Foot Flat Deck

13167140

2018 Ford F-350

SD 4×4 Crew Cab with 8-Foot Flat Deck

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,756KM
VIN 1FT8W3B63JEB86609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,810

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford F-350