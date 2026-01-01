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This 2018 Hino 195 cube van is powered by a 5.1L 4-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with a 16-foot refrigerated cargo body, this truck is configured for transporting temperature-sensitive products including food, beverages, floral products, pharmaceuticals, and other refrigerated cargo. The cargo box measures approximately 16 feet long, 7 feet 5 inches wide, and 7 feet 4 inches high and is equipped with a Thermo King T-580R Whisper refrigeration unit to support temperature-controlled transport. Additional equipment includes cruise control, heated mirrors, regenerative braking, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a gray interior, this Hino 195 provides a refrigerated commercial transport platform suitable for delivery, distribution, and fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $64,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $64,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Hino 195

116,227 KM

Details Description Features

$64,580

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hino 195

16-Foot Thermo King Reefer Cube Van

Watch This Vehicle
14434165

2018 Hino 195

16-Foot Thermo King Reefer Cube Van

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$64,580

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,227KM
VIN JHHHDM2H7JK003272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 116,227 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Hino 195 cube van is powered by a 5.1L 4-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with a 16-foot refrigerated cargo body, this truck is configured for transporting temperature-sensitive products including food, beverages, floral products, pharmaceuticals, and other refrigerated cargo.

The cargo box measures approximately 16 feet long, 7 feet 5 inches wide, and 7 feet 4 inches high and is equipped with a Thermo King T-580R Whisper refrigeration unit to support temperature-controlled transport. Additional equipment includes cruise control, heated mirrors, regenerative braking, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.

Finished in white with a gray interior, this Hino 195 provides a refrigerated commercial transport platform suitable for delivery, distribution, and fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $64,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $64,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$64,580

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Hino 195