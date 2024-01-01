$29,520+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Odyssey
EXL RES
2018 Honda Odyssey
EXL RES
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$29,520
+ taxes & licensing
151,012KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL6H66JB504016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey Lthr
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA04016
- Mileage 151,012 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2020 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 50,650 KM $39,401 + tax & lic
2019 Audi e-tron Technik quattro 40,700 KM $48,510 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 59,400 KM $39,610 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,520
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Honda Odyssey