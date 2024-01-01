Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Odyssey

151,012 KM

Details

$29,520

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Odyssey

EXL RES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

EXL RES

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$29,520

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,012KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H66JB504016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey Lthr
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04016
  • Mileage 151,012 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2020 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 50,650 KM $39,401 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi e-tron Technik quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi e-tron Technik quattro 40,700 KM $48,510 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 59,400 KM $39,610 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,520

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey