2018 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

44,600 KM

$69,812

$69,812

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

S AMG Coupe

S AMG Coupe

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$69,812

44,600KM
Used
  • Stock #: 18UIAB19658
  • VIN: WDDWJ8HBXJF719658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black AMG Nappa Lthr w/Grey Stripes
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UIAB19658
  • Mileage 44,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

