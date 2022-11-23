2018 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

$69,812 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9364069

9364069 Stock #: 18UIAB19658

18UIAB19658 VIN: WDDWJ8HBXJF719658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met

Interior Colour Black AMG Nappa Lthr w/Grey Stripes

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UIAB19658

Mileage 44,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.