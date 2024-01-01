Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

73,100 KM

$37,810

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC Coupe

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC Coupe

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$37,810

+ taxes & licensing

73,100KM
Used
VIN WDD1J6GB7JF067310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Horizontal Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAB67310
  • Mileage 73,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Rear window sunshade

Exterior

360-Degree Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless Phone Charging

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Intelligent Drive Package
19inch AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$37,810

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class