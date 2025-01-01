Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

54,289 KM

Details Features

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12098833

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
54,289KM
VIN 2T1BURHE5JC116609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA16609
  • Mileage 54,289 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XSE Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

604-525-4667

