Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

60,150 KM

Details Description Features

$48,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi S5 Sportback

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10038261
  2. 10038261
  3. 10038261
  4. 10038261
  5. 10038261
  6. 10038261
  7. 10038261
  8. 10038261
  9. 10038261
  10. 10038261
  11. 10038261
  12. 10038261
  13. 10038261
  14. 10038261
  15. 10038261
  16. 10038261
  17. 10038261
  18. 10038261
  19. 10038261
  20. 10038261
  21. 10038261
  22. 10038261
  23. 10038261
  24. 10038261
  25. 10038261
Contact Seller

$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10038261
  • Stock #: 8UTNA04490
  • VIN: WAUC4CF56KA004490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04490
  • Mileage 60,150 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi S5 Sportba...
 60,150 KM
$48,988 + tax & lic
2019 Audi S5 Sportba...
 73,550 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic
2020 Acura TLX 2.4L ...
 26,400 KM
$38,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory