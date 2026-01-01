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2019 BMW X3

95,124 KM

Details Features

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle
14090562

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,124KM
VIN 5UXTR9C58KLE14354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA14354
  • Mileage 95,124 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Alpine White
Black Leatherette

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i 95,124 KM $23,500 + tax & lic

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$23,500

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2019 BMW X3