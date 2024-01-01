Menu
2019 CAT 306E2 Excavator Diesel, 1 door, Cat C2.4 efficient Di turbo engine, high digging force, fast cycle time, pilot controls and a load sensing hydraulic system, new air hose routing, 46.5 HP, viscous cab mounting system, low counter weight that extends to. two sides of the machine improving the stability, blade is standard with additional float function, Yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. $58,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Excavator Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN CAT0306ELE2WC5026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

