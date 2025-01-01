Menu
This 2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 shuttle bus seats 22 passengers including the driver and is equipped with a wheelchair ramp for improved accessibility. Powered by a 6.0L V8 gas engine, this RWD bus includes air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, and vinyl seating for easy maintenance. With a GVWR of 14,200 lb, its well-suited for shuttle services, assisted living facilities, or group transport. The interior features cup holders for the driver and a master body switch, while the overall dimensions are approximately 203 long, 65 wide, and 7 high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $26,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2019 Chevrolet Express

370,128 KM

$26,810

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Express

4500 22-Passenger Shuttle Bus with Wheelchair Ramp

13153291

2019 Chevrolet Express

4500 22-Passenger Shuttle Bus with Wheelchair Ramp

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
370,128KM
VIN 1HA6GUBG8KN012485

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 370,128 KM

This 2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 shuttle bus seats 22 passengers including the driver and is equipped with a wheelchair ramp for improved accessibility. Powered by a 6.0L V8 gas engine, this RWD bus includes air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, and vinyl seating for easy maintenance. With a GVWR of 14,200 lb, its well-suited for shuttle services, assisted living facilities, or group transport. The interior features cup holders for the driver and a master body switch, while the overall dimensions are approximately 20'3" long, 6'5" wide, and 7' high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $26,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$26,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Chevrolet Express