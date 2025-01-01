Menu
This 2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 accommodates up to 22 passengers including the driver and is equipped with a wheelchair ramp for accessibility. Features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, cup holders, and a master body switch. Powered by a 6.0L V8 engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Finished in grey with a blue vinyl interior. Overall dimensions: 203 long × 65 wide × 7 high. GVWR: 6,441 kg (14,200 lb). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $26,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2019 Chevrolet Express

348,033 KM

$26,810

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Express

4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus

13167137

2019 Chevrolet Express

4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
348,033KM
VIN 1HA6GUBG3KN010837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 348,033 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 accommodates up to 22 passengers including the driver and is equipped with a wheelchair ramp for accessibility. Features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, cup holders, and a master body switch. Powered by a 6.0L V8 engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Finished in grey with a blue vinyl interior. Overall dimensions: 20'3" long × 6'5" wide × 7' high. GVWR: 6,441 kg (14,200 lb). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $26,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

ABS Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Chevrolet Express