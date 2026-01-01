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2019 Chevrolet Spark

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14145733

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN KL8CD6SAXKC782845

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

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1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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Milani Auto Sales

778-770-4315

2019 Chevrolet Spark