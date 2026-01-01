$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN KL8CD6SAXKC782845
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-770-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto BC Financing
778-770-4315
2019 Chevrolet Spark