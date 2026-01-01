$23,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD CVT
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
140,062KM
VIN 2HKRW2H5XKH122744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA22744
- Mileage 140,062 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 82,722 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 20,403 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RC 350 AWD 6A 65,177 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2019 Honda CR-V