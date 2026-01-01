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2019 Honda CR-V

140,062 KM

Details

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Honda CR-V

EX AWD CVT

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14255693

2019 Honda CR-V

EX AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,062KM
VIN 2HKRW2H5XKH122744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA22744
  • Mileage 140,062 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$23,000

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2019 Honda CR-V