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This 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van is powered by a 3.0L V6 turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Built on the 170-inch wheelbase platform, this van offers substantial cargo capacity and is equipped with a Volta Air Pluto refrigeration unit, making it suitable for transporting temperature-sensitive products including food, pharmaceuticals, floral products, and other refrigerated cargo. Additional equipment includes a Samlex Power automatic battery charger (12V, 80 amps) to support refrigeration system operation and auxiliary electrical demands. Convenience features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, USB connectivity, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, and a magnetic device mount for hands-free operation. Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Sprinter 3500 combines refrigerated cargo capability, diesel efficiency, and the versatility of Mercedes-Benzs high-roof cargo van platform for commercial delivery and fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $49,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

198,796 KM

Details Description Features

$49,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 170-Inch High Roof Reefer Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
14343380

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 170-Inch High Roof Reefer Cargo Van

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$49,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
198,796KM
VIN WD3BF1CD9KP110531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 198,796 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van is powered by a 3.0L V6 turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Built on the 170-inch wheelbase platform, this van offers substantial cargo capacity and is equipped with a Volta Air Pluto refrigeration unit, making it suitable for transporting temperature-sensitive products including food, pharmaceuticals, floral products, and other refrigerated cargo.

Additional equipment includes a Samlex Power automatic battery charger (12V, 80 amps) to support refrigeration system operation and auxiliary electrical demands. Convenience features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, USB connectivity, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, and a magnetic device mount for hands-free operation.

Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Sprinter 3500 combines refrigerated cargo capability, diesel efficiency, and the versatility of Mercedes-Benz's high-roof cargo van platform for commercial delivery and fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$49,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter