$69,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2019 Mitsubishi Fuso
FE160 Cube Van With Ramp Dual Fuel Gas / Propane
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$69,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10015047
- Stock #: BC0035928
- VIN: 4UZBVK118KGKM6524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035928
- Mileage 89,993 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mitsubishi Fuso FE160 Cube Van With Ramp, Dual Fuel Gas / Propane V8 engine 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Certificate and Decal valid to May 2024 $69,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $69,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.