Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi Fuso

89,993 KM

Details Description Features

$69,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Fuso

2019 Mitsubishi Fuso

FE160 Cube Van With Ramp Dual Fuel Gas / Propane

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Fuso

FE160 Cube Van With Ramp Dual Fuel Gas / Propane

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10015047
  2. 10015047
  3. 10015047
  4. 10015047
  5. 10015047
  6. 10015047
  7. 10015047
  8. 10015047
  9. 10015047
  10. 10015047
  11. 10015047
  12. 10015047
  13. 10015047
  14. 10015047
  15. 10015047
  16. 10015047
  17. 10015047
  18. 10015047
  19. 10015047
  20. 10015047
  21. 10015047
  22. 10015047
  23. 10015047
  24. 10015047
  25. 10015047
  26. 10015047
  27. 10015047
  28. 10015047
  29. 10015047
  30. 10015047
  31. 10015047
  32. 10015047
  33. 10015047
  34. 10015047
  35. 10015047
  36. 10015047
  37. 10015047
  38. 10015047
  39. 10015047
  40. 10015047
  41. 10015047
  42. 10015047
  43. 10015047
  44. 10015047
  45. 10015047
  46. 10015047
  47. 10015047
  48. 10015047
  49. 10015047
  50. 10015047
Contact Seller

$69,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,993KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10015047
  • Stock #: BC0035928
  • VIN: 4UZBVK118KGKM6524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035928
  • Mileage 89,993 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mitsubishi Fuso FE160 Cube Van With Ramp, Dual Fuel Gas / Propane V8 engine 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Certificate and Decal valid to May 2024 $69,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $69,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2022 Agitator Truck ...
 0 KM
$69,510 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Sprinter ...
 0 KM
$39,710 + tax & lic
2007 Vermeer Corpora...
 0 KM
$51,500 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory