You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2020 Audi A6

42,650 KM

45 2.0T Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

42,650KM
Used
VIN WAUM8AF2XLN054953

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA54953
  • Mileage 42,650 KM

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Dynamic Package
Individual Contour Seat Package
21inch Multi-Spoke Design Wheel Upgrade Package
Aluminum Fragment Inlay
Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound System
Night Vision Assistant (Sold Order Only)
Driver Assistant Package w/o Laser Scanner
Adaptive Damper Control Suspension

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

