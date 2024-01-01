Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Sonata

164,011 KM

Details Features

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Ultimate

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 11033849
  2. 11033849
  3. 11033849
  4. 11033849
  5. 11033849
  6. 11033849
  7. 11033849
  8. 11033849
  9. 11033849
  10. 11033849
  11. 11033849
  12. 11033849
  13. 11033849
  14. 11033849
  15. 11033849
  16. 11033849
  17. 11033849
  18. 11033849
  19. 11033849
  20. 11033849
  21. 11033849
  22. 11033849
Contact Seller

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
164,011KM
Used
VIN 5NPEH4J27LH015009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UETA15009
  • Mileage 164,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
Quartz White Pearl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2020 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic 34,326 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 58,043 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L AWD Luxury for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L AWD Luxury 59,850 KM $24,280 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Sonata