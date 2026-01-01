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2021 Ford Explorer Ex Police 4WD, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, AWD. Former government vehicle. $18,310.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,685.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford Explorer

152,296 KM

Details Description

$18,310

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Explorer

Police 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14212728

2021 Ford Explorer

Police 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$18,310

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
152,296KM
VIN 1FM5K8AW2MNA05352

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0038871
  • Mileage 152,296 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Explorer Ex Police 4WD, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, AWD. Former government vehicle. $18,310.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,685.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$18,310

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford Explorer