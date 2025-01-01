Menu
2021 Ford F-550 11 Foot Dump Truck 4WD, 7.3L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until January 2026. Dump Measurements 11FT 6 Long 1FT 2 High without wood 1FT 7 High with wood 7FT 6 Wide $83,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $84,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2021 Ford F-550

17,395 KM

$83,830

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-550

11 Foot Dump Truck 4WD

12122514

2021 Ford F-550

11 Foot Dump Truck 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$83,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,395KM
VIN 1FD0W5HN6MEC93869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,395 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-550 11 Foot Dump Truck 4WD, 7.3L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until January 2026.
Dump Measurements

11FT 6" Long
1FT 2" High without wood
1FT 7" High with wood
7FT 6" Wide

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$83,830

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford F-550