2021 Hitachi 55USR Excavator Diesel, 1230 hours, 1 door, eco mode, automatic, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cleaning blade, hydraulic thumb, orange exterior, black interior, cloth. $75,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $76,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Details Description Features

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN 052613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0036642
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Hitachi 55USR Excavator Diesel, 1230 hours, 1 door, eco mode, automatic, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cleaning blade, hydraulic thumb, orange exterior, black interior, cloth. $75,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $76,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

