2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144 Inch Wheelbase Diesel, 2.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $54,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $55,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

40,958 KM

$54,810

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144 Inch Wheelbase Diesel

12053596

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144 Inch Wheelbase Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$54,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,958KM
VIN W1Y4DBHY8MP371038

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037441
  • Mileage 40,958 KM

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144 Inch Wheelbase Diesel, 2.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $54,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $55,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$54,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter