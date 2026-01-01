$32,998+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro AWD
2021 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro AWD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,825KM
VIN WVGCNPE26MP061363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Dusk Met
- Interior Colour Galaxy Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA61363
- Mileage 42,825 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2021 Volkswagen ID.4