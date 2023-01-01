Menu
2022 Agitator Truck Concrete Mixer

0 KM

Details Description

$69,510

+ tax & licensing
$69,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Water Pump

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Used
  • Listing ID: 10015077
  • Stock #: BC0035962
  • VIN: ZJL6PM3C9LKM17667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Agitator Truck Concrete Mixer And Water Pump,Tracked Concrete Mixer Provides Off-road Access,This off-road mixer will be a game changer in specific applications. Difficult to access jobsites are often a challenge since concrete is a perishable product once the mixing process begins. This tracked mixer will allow a contractor to quickly and easily move through soft soils and rugged terrain that is almost or entirely inaccessible by a standard vehicle, which saves valuable time. In the past, many of these jobs required a helicopter to haul and/or pour concrete, which is costly compared to the off-road mixer solution,There are several methods for transporting concrete from a batch plant to the off-road mixers. For instance, a standard mixer truck can haul the concrete from the batch plant over the roads to the off-road jobsite where it is then transferred to the off-road mixer. This can be done in several ways: using concrete mixer trucks with a conveyor belt, with a stand-alone conveyo, manual, yellow exterior. (No Hour Meter)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

