$69,510+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2022 Agitator Truck Concrete Mixer
Water Pump
Location
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 10015077
- Stock #: BC0035962
- VIN: ZJL6PM3C9LKM17667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Agitator Truck Concrete Mixer And Water Pump,Tracked Concrete Mixer Provides Off-road Access,This off-road mixer will be a game changer in specific applications. Difficult to access jobsites are often a challenge since concrete is a perishable product once the mixing process begins. This tracked mixer will allow a contractor to quickly and easily move through soft soils and rugged terrain that is almost or entirely inaccessible by a standard vehicle, which saves valuable time. In the past, many of these jobs required a helicopter to haul and/or pour concrete, which is costly compared to the off-road mixer solution,There are several methods for transporting concrete from a batch plant to the off-road mixers. For instance, a standard mixer truck can haul the concrete from the batch plant over the roads to the off-road jobsite where it is then transferred to the off-road mixer. This can be done in several ways: using concrete mixer trucks with a conveyor belt, with a stand-alone conveyo, manual, yellow exterior. (No Hour Meter) $69,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $69,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
