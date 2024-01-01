Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Audi A3

26,550 KM

Details Features

$38,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$38,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,550KM
Used
VIN WAULUCGY5NA061132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA61132
  • Mileage 26,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
3-spoke leather flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles
Advanced LED Headlight Package
Navigation Package 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2020 Audi A6 45 2.0T Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi A6 45 2.0T Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S Tronic 42,650 KM $51,810 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 101,250 KM $34,280 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic 11,100 KM $42,901 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,820

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Audi A3