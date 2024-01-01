Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2022 Audi Q5

43,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11107840
  2. 11107840
  3. 11107840
  4. 11107840
  5. 11107840
  6. 11107840
  7. 11107840
  8. 11107840
  9. 11107840
  10. 11107840
  11. 11107840
  12. 11107840
  13. 11107840
  14. 11107840
  15. 11107840
  16. 11107840
  17. 11107840
  18. 11107840
  19. 11107840
  20. 11107840
  21. 11107840
  22. 11107840
  23. 11107840
  24. 11107840
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,500KM
Used
VIN WA1FAAFYXN2073666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 65,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 9,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi A4 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi A4 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic 39,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Audi Q5