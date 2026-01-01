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This 2022 Ford Transit T-250 cargo van is powered by a 3.5L V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a 148-inch wheelbase and medium roof, this Transit offers a practical commercial cargo setup suited for delivery, contractor, fleet, or service applications. Additional equipment includes a 360-degree camera system, drive mode selector, SYNC 4 infotainment with a 12-inch touchscreen, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Capability specifications include a maximum payload capacity of up to 3,834 lbs, maximum towing capacity of up to 6,800 lbs, and a GVWR of 9,070 lbs. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Transit T-250 offers a modern and functional full-size cargo van platform. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Ford Transit

113,466 KM

Details Description Features

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Transit

T-250 148-Inch Medium Roof Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
14101483

2022 Ford Transit

T-250 148-Inch Medium Roof Cargo Van

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
113,466KM
VIN 1FTBR1C88NKA16027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 113,466 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Ford Transit T-250 cargo van is powered by a 3.5L V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a 148-inch wheelbase and medium roof, this Transit offers a practical commercial cargo setup suited for delivery, contractor, fleet, or service applications.

Additional equipment includes a 360-degree camera system, drive mode selector, SYNC 4 infotainment with a 12-inch touchscreen, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Capability specifications include a maximum payload capacity of up to 3,834 lbs, maximum towing capacity of up to 6,800 lbs, and a GVWR of 9,070 lbs. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Transit T-250 offers a modern and functional full-size cargo van platform. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $48,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$48,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Ford Transit