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2022 Honda Civic

18,079 KM

Details

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13993896

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 13993896
  2. 13993896
  3. 13993896
  4. 13993896
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$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,079KM
VIN 2HGFE2F59NH123522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 4UBPA23522
  • Mileage 18,079 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$27,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Honda Civic