$27,495+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport CVT
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
18,079KM
VIN 2HGFE2F59NH123522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 4UBPA23522
- Mileage 18,079 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2022 Honda Civic