$25,500+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
40,971KM
VIN 2HGFE2F33NH113969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 4UBPA13969
- Mileage 40,971 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2022 Honda Civic