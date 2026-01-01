$33,498+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda CR-V
Black Edition 4WD
2022 Honda CR-V
Black Edition 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,498
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
83,823KM
VIN 2HKRW2H95NH227084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA27084
- Mileage 83,823 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$33,498
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2022 Honda CR-V