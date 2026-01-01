Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Honda CR-V

83,823 KM

Details Features

$33,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda CR-V

Black Edition 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14274068

2022 Honda CR-V

Black Edition 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 14274068
  2. 14274068
  3. 14274068
  4. 14274068
  5. 14274068
  6. 14274068
  7. 14274068
  8. 14274068
  9. 14274068
  10. 14274068
  11. 14274068
  12. 14274068
  13. 14274068
  14. 14274068
  15. 14274068
  16. 14274068
  17. 14274068
  18. 14274068
  19. 14274068
  20. 14274068
  21. 14274068
  22. 14274068
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
83,823KM
VIN 2HKRW2H95NH227084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA27084
  • Mileage 83,823 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2015 Honda Fit EX-L Navi CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Honda Fit EX-L Navi CVT 125,958 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT 80,073 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 26,789 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,498

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Honda CR-V