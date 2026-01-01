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2022 MINI Cooper S

22,429 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 MINI Cooper S

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14493544

2022 MINI Cooper S

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,429KM
VIN WMW43DL06N3N60152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rooftop Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black leatherette
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA60152
  • Mileage 22,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Mirror Caps Black
Carbon Black Leatherette
Piano Black Exterior Trim
Premier
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/40k
17inch Rail Spoke 2Tone RFT
7Spd Double Clutch Transmission w/ ZLC or ZLB
Rooftop Grey Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 MINI Cooper S