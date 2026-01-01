$31,995+ taxes & licensing
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2022 MINI Cooper S
2022 MINI Cooper S
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,429KM
VIN WMW43DL06N3N60152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rooftop Grey Met
- Interior Colour Carbon Black leatherette
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA60152
- Mileage 22,429 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Mirror Caps Black
Carbon Black Leatherette
Piano Black Exterior Trim
Premier
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/40k
17inch Rail Spoke 2Tone RFT
7Spd Double Clutch Transmission w/ ZLC or ZLB
Rooftop Grey Metallic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2022 MINI Cooper S