You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi A4

13,000 KM

$46,421

+ tax & licensing
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

13,000KM
Used
VIN WAUEAAF41PA064875

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8A4GP64875
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S line competition

