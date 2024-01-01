Menu
2023 Audi A5 Sportback

50 KM

Details Features

$49,880

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

50KM
Used
VIN WAUAACF50PA060710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8A5GP60710
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Navigation Package 2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

