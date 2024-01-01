$49,880+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi A5 Sportback
45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
50KM
Used
VIN WAUAACF50PA060710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8A5GP60710
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Navigation Package 2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
2023 Audi A5 Sportback