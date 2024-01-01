Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

3,500 KM

Details Description Features

$69,888

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
3,500KM
Used
VIN WA142AFZ6PP055247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q4EP55247
  • Mileage 3,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron