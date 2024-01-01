Menu
2024 AGT KFE20 2 Stage Electric fork Lift, red exterior, black interior, vinyl. 2 Stage Mast - 2000KGS Max lift weight - 1220 mm Forks - 3000 mm Max Lift Height - 1200 mm Forks - 60 V This vehicle does not meet the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act and is not suitable for driving. Please note that towing will be required at the purchasers expense. $17,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

VIN KFE20202407040003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2024 AGT KFE20 2 Stage Electric fork Lift, red exterior, black interior, vinyl. 2 Stage Mast - 2000KGS Max lift weight - 1220 mm Forks - 3000 mm Max Lift Height - 1200 mm Forks - 60 V This vehicle does not meet the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act and is not suitable for driving. Please note that towing will be required at the purchaser's expense. $17,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

