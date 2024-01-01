Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2024 Audi Q7

4,500 KM

Details Description Features

$83,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Audi Q7

Komfort 55 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Audi Q7

Komfort 55 TFSI quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11226959
  2. 11226959
  3. 11226959
  4. 11226959
  5. 11226959
  6. 11226959
  7. 11226959
  8. 11226959
  9. 11226959
  10. 11226959
  11. 11226959
  12. 11226959
  13. 11226959
  14. 11226959
  15. 11226959
  16. 11226959
  17. 11226959
  18. 11226959
  19. 11226959
  20. 11226959
  21. 11226959
  22. 11226959
  23. 11226959
  24. 11226959
  25. 11226959
Contact Seller

$83,510

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
4,500KM
Used
VIN WA1BXBF75RD006493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q7GR06493
  • Mileage 4,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
UNIVERSAL TRAFFIC RECORDER FRONT DASHCAM
Vorsprung edition
TRAILER HITCH (7,700LBS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2020 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 50,650 KM $39,401 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi e-tron Technik quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi e-tron Technik quattro 40,700 KM $48,510 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 59,400 KM $39,610 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$83,510

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2024 Audi Q7