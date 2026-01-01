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2024 Cargo Mate tandem axle ramp gate cargo trailer, 2 5/16 ball hitch 14.5 feet Length X 7 feet wide plus 3 foot tongue $7,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2024 CARGO MATE Challenger

Details Description

$7,970

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 CARGO MATE Challenger

14 foot tandem axle Cargo Trailer with ramp gate

Watch This Vehicle
14499976

2024 CARGO MATE Challenger

14 foot tandem axle Cargo Trailer with ramp gate

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$7,970

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 5NHUCH422RB494654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2024 Cargo Mate tandem axle ramp gate cargo trailer, 2 5/16 ball hitch 14.5 feet Length X 7 feet wide plus 3 foot tongue $7,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$7,970

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2024 CARGO MATE Challenger