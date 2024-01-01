Menu
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase AWD Diesel Cargo Van, All Wheel Drive, 2.0L L4 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. The luxury tax will apply to British Columbia residents. $88,888.00 plus $375 processing fee, $89,263.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

15 KM

$88,888

+ tax & licensing
2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase AWD Diesel Cargo Van

12051016

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$88,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15KM
VIN W1Y4NDVY0RP621490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036673
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter