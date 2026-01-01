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2024 Vanderhall Carmel Three-Wheeled Autocycle, 1.5L turbocharged GM 4-cylinder engine producing approximately 200 horsepower, 6-speed automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, heater, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, green exterior, black interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $23,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2024 Vanderhall Carmel

216 KM

Details Description

$23,530

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Vanderhall Carmel

Three-Wheeled Autocycle

Watch This Vehicle
14158792

2024 Vanderhall Carmel

Three-Wheeled Autocycle

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$23,530

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
216KM
VIN WA2VCBTL5RP000049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 216 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Vanderhall Carmel Three-Wheeled Autocycle, 1.5L turbocharged GM 4-cylinder engine producing approximately 200 horsepower, 6-speed automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, heater, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, green exterior, black interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $23,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$23,530

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2024 Vanderhall Carmel